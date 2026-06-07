Ashwin announces 'Kalki 2' resumes filming, December 2027 release
Entertainment
Director Nag Ashwin just announced that Kalki 2, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, starts filming again next month.
The team is aiming to finish shooting by April 2027, with a long post-production phase ahead thanks to all the heavy VFX and world-building.
The movie is set for a big-screen release in December 2027.
'Kalki 2' cast returns, Pallavi joins
Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan are returning, while Sai Pallavi is joining the next chapter.
Kamal Haasan's Supreme Yaskin will get a bigger spotlight as the story's conflicts heat up.
Expect Prabhas in some epic action scenes: the groundwork for these is already underway.
Nag Ashwin returns as director under Vyjayanthi Movies.