Ashwin announces 'Kalki 2' resumes filming, December 2027 release Entertainment Jun 07, 2026

Director Nag Ashwin just announced that Kalki 2, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, starts filming again next month.

The team is aiming to finish shooting by April 2027, with a long post-production phase ahead thanks to all the heavy VFX and world-building.

The movie is set for a big-screen release in December 2027.