Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on 'women-oriented' tag: Ready to break out
Entertainment
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she's ready to break out of the "women-oriented filmmaker" box.
"Bareilly Ki Barfi was a romcom. It had two strong male characters — so it's really about the narrative you choose and how others perceive it," she shared.
Tiwari supports husband Nitesh's Ramayana
Tiwari is also supporting her husband Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.
She's contributed to art, costumes, and styling for the film, and admires Nitesh's patience through its five-year journey.
Her breakthrough film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'
Her film Bareilly Ki Barfi became a surprise hit—earning between ₹34.30 crore and over ₹60 crore on a ₹20 crore budget.
The success won her a Filmfare Best Director award and helped bring small-town stories into the mainstream.