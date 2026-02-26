Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on 'women-oriented' tag: Ready to break out Entertainment Feb 26, 2026

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she's ready to break out of the "women-oriented filmmaker" box.

"Bareilly Ki Barfi was a romcom. It had two strong male characters — so it's really about the narrative you choose and how others perceive it," she shared.