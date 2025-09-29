Asif Ali's 'Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali' OTT release date is out

Plot and cast of the film

The movie follows Sahadevan, a temp government worker whose life turns upside down when his wife Nayana accuses him of domestic violence and dowry harassment. It's about his fight to clear his name while facing social stigma.

Thulasi makes her acting debut as the female lead alongside a cast featuring Jagadish, Harisree Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan.

Directed by Sethunath Padmakumar, the film digs into how anyone can be unfairly judged—no matter their gender.