Who was Lachit Borphukan? Aditya Dhar may direct his biopic
What's the story
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently revealed that the state government was in talks with filmmaker Aditya Dhar to direct a big-budget biopic on legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. The announcement was made during a Facebook Live session on Thursday. The proposed film aims to bring the life and legacy of one of Assam's most celebrated historical figures to a global audience through Dhar's grand production scale.
Meeting plans
Sarma to meet Dhar in August
Sarma revealed that he is scheduled to meet Dhar in August to discuss the proposed film in detail.
However, he clarified that the project isn't dependent on a single filmmaker.
He said, "If Aditya Dhar is unable to direct the film, we will approach other directors. The objective is to ensure that a grand biopic on Lachit Borphukan is made."
Film details
First-ever Assam government-backed Borphukan film
If the collaboration moves forward, it would mark the first time the Assam government backs a Bollywood-scale feature film based on the life of Borphukan.
Sarma said the vision behind the project is to introduce audiences across India and the world to Assam's history and the military achievements of the 17th-century Ahom commander.
Historical importance
Who was Borphukan?
Borphukan (1622-1672) is regarded as one of Assam's greatest military leaders and remains a revered figure in the state's history.
Born into an influential family, he was trained in both statecraft and wartime matters from a young age. He quickly rose in ranks to become Borphukan, or the viceroy of western Assam.
He is best known for leading the Ahom army to victory against the Mughal forces in the historic Battle of Saraighat in 1671 and stopping their invasion.