Assam IAS Kumar to debut in 'Devyani' on women's empowerment
Entertainment
Ashwani Kumar, a 2010 batch IAS officer from Assam-Meghalaya, is stepping into acting with Devyani, a film about a father's worries for his daughter and bigger themes like women's empowerment and safety.
While he's currently Secretary to the Assam government's Information Technology Department and Director of DITEC, this role lets him highlight issues he cares about in a new way.
Kumar: 'Devyani' to challenge gender roles
Kumar sees acting as another way to serve society, saying, "Government can build institutions, create programs, and change rules, but how do you change deep-seated societal attitudes?"
He hopes Devyani will get people talking about women's rights and challenge old-school gender roles.