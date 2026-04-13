'Assi' starring Pannu to stream on ZEE5 April 17, 2026 Entertainment Apr 13, 2026

Assi, the courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu, is set to drop on ZEE5 on April 17, 2026.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film digs into tough topics like victim-blaming and how the justice system can fall short.

Though it earned strong reviews after hitting theaters in February, Assi didn't pull big crowds at the box office, so its move to streaming might finally get it the audience it deserves.