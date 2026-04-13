'Assi' starring Pannu to stream on ZEE5 April 17, 2026
Assi, the courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu, is set to drop on ZEE5 on April 17, 2026.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film digs into tough topics like victim-blaming and how the justice system can fall short.
Though it earned strong reviews after hitting theaters in February, Assi didn't pull big crowds at the box office, so its move to streaming might finally get it the audience it deserves.
'Assi' centers Parima's fight for justice
The story centers on Parima (Kani Kusruti), a Delhi teacher and gang-rape survivor fighting for justice, with Pannu playing Raavi—the determined lawyer up against a flawed system.
The cast also features Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, and Naseeruddin Shah.
Despite its powerful message and standout performances, Assi struggled in theaters, a reminder that films tackling real issues sometimes need a second chance online.