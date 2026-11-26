'Asur' season 3 lands on JioHotstar in July 2027
Get ready, Asur fans! Season three of the hit psychological crime thriller lands on JioHotstar in July 2027, right after the Indian Premier League (IPL) wraps up.
The exact date is still under wraps, but you can expect it sometime in the third quarter of 2027.
Warsi and Sobti return, Shukla directs
Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti return as Dhananjay and Nikhil, diving into an even trickier case after last season's wild ending.
Familiar faces like Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Sharib Hashmi, and Vishesh Bansal are also back. Plus, Sapna Pabbi joins as a new investigating officer.
With Gaurav Shukla now directing, the show promises more of its signature mix of mythology and forensic psychology, so if you loved the mind games before, there's plenty more coming your way.