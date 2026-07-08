At London premiere Hathaway says 'The Odyssey' role felt personal
Anne Hathaway says playing Penelope in the upcoming film The Odyssey was deeply personal, thanks to her own experience as a mom.
At the London premiere on July 6, she shared that Penelope's fierce protectiveness really hit home for her: "I'm a little bit of a mama bear, nothing comes between me and my cubs."
Hathaway expecting 3rd child with Shulman
In the film, Hathaway's Penelope stands strong to protect her son Telemachus (played by Tom Holland) while Odysseus is away.
Off-screen, Hathaway is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman.
The movie, also starring Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Holland, drops July 17 and marks Hathaway's third release this year after Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2.
She called juggling career milestones and family life "extremely surreal."