At London premiere Hathaway says 'The Odyssey' role felt personal Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Anne Hathaway says playing Penelope in the upcoming film The Odyssey was deeply personal, thanks to her own experience as a mom.

At the London premiere on July 6, she shared that Penelope's fierce protectiveness really hit home for her: "I'm a little bit of a mama bear, nothing comes between me and my cubs."