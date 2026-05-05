At Met Gala 2026 Ambani and Johar spotlight Indian craft

Ambani gold saree Johar swan-motif cape

Isha Ambani wore a Gaurav Gupta saree woven with real gold by over 25 artisans over 1,200 hours, complete with hand-painted borders inspired by classic Indian art and a diamond-studded blouse from her mother's collection.

Karan Johar rocked a Manish Malhotra bandhgala and cape covered in swan motifs and mythological art, taking over 5,600 hours to create.

Both outfits showed how fashion can be wearable art, and made sure India's craftsmanship got its moment in the global spotlight.