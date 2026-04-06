At Screen Awards Khan mocks Bollywood over 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Entertainment
At the Screen Awards 2026, comedian Zakir Khan poked fun at how Bollywood is reacting to the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
He pointed out that while everyone's posting congratulatory messages and giving interviews, there's a lot of hidden jealousy behind the scenes.
As he joked, Bomb film mein footein Lyari mein, par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein, hinting at some real tension in the industry.
'Dhurandhar 2' crosses 1600 cr worldwide
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 is still drawing huge crowds even after 18 days in theaters.
The film has already crossed ₹1,000 crore in India and ₹1,600 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits ever.