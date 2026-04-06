At Screen Awards Khan mocks Bollywood over 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Entertainment Apr 06, 2026

At the Screen Awards 2026, comedian Zakir Khan poked fun at how Bollywood is reacting to the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

He pointed out that while everyone's posting congratulatory messages and giving interviews, there's a lot of hidden jealousy behind the scenes.

As he joked, Bomb film mein footein Lyari mein, par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein, hinting at some real tension in the industry.