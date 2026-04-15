'Athi Manoharam' unveiled at Vishu shows Mohanlal's devotional cop look

Shooting for 'Athi Manoharam' began January

Directed by Tharun Moorthy (who worked with Mohanlal on last year's Thudarum), Athi Manoharam features a script by Ratheesh Ravi and music from Jakes Bejoy.

Shooting started in January in Kerala.

Mohanlal is also juggling another film, Patriot, and his daughter Vismaya is set to make her acting debut soon, so there's plenty happening for fans to look forward to!