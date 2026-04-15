'Athi Manoharam' unveiled at Vishu shows Mohanlal's devotional cop look
Entertainment
The makers just dropped the title and poster for Mohanlal's next movie, Athi Manoharam, during Vishu celebrations.
The poster shows him back in a police uniform, with hints of Sabarimala pilgrim vibes in the background, so it looks like this one's got a devotional twist.
Shooting for 'Athi Manoharam' began January
Directed by Tharun Moorthy (who worked with Mohanlal on last year's Thudarum), Athi Manoharam features a script by Ratheesh Ravi and music from Jakes Bejoy.
Shooting started in January in Kerala.
Mohanlal is also juggling another film, Patriot, and his daughter Vismaya is set to make her acting debut soon, so there's plenty happening for fans to look forward to!