Athreya's 'The Title Documentary' previews Teja's crime thriller family drama

This is Teja's 78th film and his first time teaming up with Athreya.

The launch in Hyderabad saw big names like VV Vinayak and Shiva Nirvana show their support.

The documentary introduces intriguing characters like Jadeja (Anil Karella) and Robin (Ravi Anthony), while also highlighting the crew, cinematographer Theni Eswar, editor Raviteja Girijala, and composer Vivek Sagar, hinting at a fresh take for Telugu cinema fans.