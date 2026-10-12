Athreya's 'The Title Documentary' previews Teja's crime thriller family drama
Entertainment
Director Vivek Athreya's new Telugu film, led by actor Ravi Teja, has released a short video, The Title Documentary, giving fans a sneak peek into its blend of crime, thriller, and family drama.
Directed by Vivek Athreya, the movie also stars Anaswara Rajan, Priyanka Mohan, JD Chakravarthy, and Tharun Bhascker.
Teja's 78th film, 1st with Athreya
This is Teja's 78th film and his first time teaming up with Athreya.
The launch in Hyderabad saw big names like VV Vinayak and Shiva Nirvana show their support.
The documentary introduces intriguing characters like Jadeja (Anil Karella) and Robin (Ravi Anthony), while also highlighting the crew, cinematographer Theni Eswar, editor Raviteja Girijala, and composer Vivek Sagar, hinting at a fresh take for Telugu cinema fans.