Atlee hails 'Ramayana' trailer 'grand fresh magical' credits Malhotra Tiwari
Director Atlee, known for Jawan, is hyped about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer, calling it "grand, fresh, and magical" after its launch in New Delhi.
He gave a shoutout to producer Namit Malhotra and Tiwari for their vision and craftsmanship on X (formerly Twitter).
Atlee praises 'Ramayana' cast
Atlee also praised the cast: Yash as Ravana is "lethal," Ranbir Kapoor as Rama is "stunning," and Sai Pallavi as Sita is "ethereal."
The trailer will be showcased at Comic-Con San Diego on July 20, 2026, and will be released online on July 24.
After the launch event, a leaked clip surfaced but was quickly taken down from Reddit by Malhotra and Tiwari's anti-piracy team.
'Ramayana' releases worldwide November 6 2026
Ramayana hits theaters worldwide this Diwali on November 6, 2026.
The film kicks off a two-part saga retelling Rama and Sita's epic journey against Ravana, so expect more adventure ahead!