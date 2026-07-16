Atul Kulkarni to observe 1-day hunger strike for Sonam Wangchuk
Entertainment
Actor Atul Kulkarni is going on a one-day hunger strike at home today, July 16, 2026, to support educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Wangchuk has been fasting for 19 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, protesting alleged irregularities and a paper leak in the NEET-UG exam held on May 3.
He is also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Kulkarni urges talks with Wangchuk
Kulkarni posted a video urging the government to talk with Wangchuk and fix the issues.
He invited others to join his symbolic fast or spread the message if they care about fair exams, saying, "It is important for pain to have a connection with pain."
Celebrities like Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol have also backed Wangchuk's protest.