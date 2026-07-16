Atul Kulkarni to observe 1-day hunger strike for Sonam Wangchuk

Actor Atul Kulkarni is going on a one-day hunger strike at home today, July 16, 2026, to support educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Wangchuk has been fasting for 19 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, protesting alleged irregularities and a paper leak in the NEET-UG exam held on May 3.

He is also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.