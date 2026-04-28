Aujla's team denies screenshot claiming he came out as bisexual Entertainment Apr 28, 2026

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla found himself at the center of online buzz after a screenshot surfaced, claiming he came out as bisexual.

The post spread quickly but turned out to be from a fake account, not his real one.

His team has stepped in to clear things up, saying the account in the screenshot was fake and had no connection to Karan Aujla, and that Aujla never made such a statement.