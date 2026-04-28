Aujla's team denies screenshot claiming he came out as bisexual
Entertainment
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla found himself at the center of online buzz after a screenshot surfaced, claiming he came out as bisexual.
The post spread quickly but turned out to be from a fake account, not his real one.
His team has stepped in to clear things up, saying the account in the screenshot was fake and had no connection to Karan Aujla, and that Aujla never made such a statement.
Fans spot errors as Aujla tours
Many fans noticed red flags such as spelling mistakes and a mismatched username in the viral post, which only added to doubts about its authenticity.
Through it all, Aujla hasn't commented directly; he's keeping his attention on his P-Pop Culture India Tour, performing across cities despite the rumors swirling online.