Australia's music industry rejects AI training proposal, calls unworkable
Australia's music industry has shot down a proposal that would let AI companies train on Australian content, with music possibly exempted, even if they paid for other creative content.
Annabelle Herd, CEO of the Australian Recording Industry Association (Aria), called the plan "unworkable," saying it puts tech profits ahead of artists' rights.
Writers' Guild and parties oppose proposal
The wider creative sector, including writers, strongly opposes the idea, with Claire Pullen, the CEO of the Australian Writers's Guild, stressing their commitment to protecting all creatives.
Major political parties have also criticized the move, warning it could weaken global copyright protections.
Government hints need for copyright reform
While not commenting directly on this proposal, government leaders admit current copyright laws aren't cutting it.
They've hinted reforms were needed to better protect Aussie creators and ensure fair compensation in an AI-driven world.