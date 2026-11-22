Author Mason quits Instagram to restart 'Sorrow and Bliss'
Acclaimed author Meg Mason has left Instagram for good, saying the platform drained her emotional energy and distracted her from writing.
She realized back in 2018 that scrolling and interacting with influencers were pulling her away from her work, so she quit and ended up starting to write Sorrow and Bliss again.
Mason touring with 'Sophie, Standing There'
Since leaving Instagram, Mason says she's been able to focus more deeply on her books.
She's currently touring for her new novel, Sophie, Standing There, and even having fun experimenting with fashion along the way.
For anyone curious about where to start with her work, she suggests picking up Sorrow and Bliss for its unique voice.