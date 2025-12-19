'Avatar 4' lands in theaters December 2029
Disney just confirmed that Avatar 4, directed by James Cameron, is set to release on December 21, 2029.
This next chapter will pick up after Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025), continuing the epic journey through Pandora's wild and visually stunning world—a universe that's been wowing fans since the original dropped back in 2009.
What's next for the franchise?
The first act of Avatar 4, which takes place before a six-year time jump, has already been filmed to keep up with the characters' ages. The rest of production depends on how well Fire and Ash does at the box office.
Looking ahead, Avatar 5 is scheduled for December 19, 2031—set to wrap up Cameron's main storyline.
While there are ideas for even more sequels, Disney hasn't given them the green light yet; Cameron has hinted new directors might step in if the saga continues.