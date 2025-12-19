'Avatar 4' lands in theaters December 2029

What's next for the franchise?

The first act of Avatar 4, which takes place before a six-year time jump, has already been filmed to keep up with the characters' ages. The rest of production depends on how well Fire and Ash does at the box office.

Looking ahead, Avatar 5 is scheduled for December 19, 2031—set to wrap up Cameron's main storyline.

While there are ideas for even more sequels, Disney hasn't given them the green light yet; Cameron has hinted new directors might step in if the saga continues.