ED busts migrant property scam in 'Dunki' route money laundering case

Raids, cash hauls, and ongoing crackdown

On December 18, ED teams raided 13 spots across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi—finding crores in cash plus massive stashes of gold and silver with travel agents linked to the scam.

This probe kicked off after hundreds of Indians were deported from the US earlier this year for trying to cross borders illegally.

The ED has now seized assets worth over ₹5 crore from key suspects as it works to break up this network for good.