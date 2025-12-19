ED busts migrant property scam in 'Dunki' route money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a racket where agents took migrants' property documents as collateral and charged them hefty amounts, promising illegal entry into the US through the risky "Dunki" route.
Victims not only lost huge sums but were also forced into illegal acts and faced harsh treatment along the way—all in hopes of a better life abroad.
Raids, cash hauls, and ongoing crackdown
On December 18, ED teams raided 13 spots across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi—finding crores in cash plus massive stashes of gold and silver with travel agents linked to the scam.
This probe kicked off after hundreds of Indians were deported from the US earlier this year for trying to cross borders illegally.
The ED has now seized assets worth over ₹5 crore from key suspects as it works to break up this network for good.