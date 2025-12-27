'Avatar: Fire and Ash' breaks records, tops Hollywood box office in India

Box office journey and global buzz

The film kicked off strong with ₹19cr on day one, climbed to ₹25.75cr by Sunday, dipped a bit but rebounded on Christmas with ₹13.35cr, wrapping its first week at ₹109.5cr.

Globally, it's already crossed $500 million and is eyeing that $1 billion mark—proving Cameron still knows how to draw massive crowds worldwide.