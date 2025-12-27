Next Article
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' breaks records, tops Hollywood box office in India
Entertainment
James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" just became the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India this year, pulling in ₹117.05cr in only eight days.
It quickly overtook both "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" and Brad Pitt's "F1," making it the 11th biggest Hollywood hit ever in India.
Box office journey and global buzz
The film kicked off strong with ₹19cr on day one, climbed to ₹25.75cr by Sunday, dipped a bit but rebounded on Christmas with ₹13.35cr, wrapping its first week at ₹109.5cr.
Globally, it's already crossed $500 million and is eyeing that $1 billion mark—proving Cameron still knows how to draw massive crowds worldwide.