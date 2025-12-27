Next Article
Sony just bought most of 'Peanuts' for $457 million
Entertainment
Sony now owns 80% of the iconic Peanuts franchise—think Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the gang—after buying a big stake from WildBrain. The Schulz family still keeps 20%.
This move comes as Peanuts celebrates its 75th birthday, showing Sony's serious push into entertainment.
Why does this matter?
Sony's not just about gadgets anymore—they're investing heavily in content like Peanuts to strengthen their entertainment portfolio across film, TV, and licensing.
Even after the buyout, WildBrain will keep handling Peanuts licensing in Europe and Asia and help make new shows for Apple TV+.
It's a sign that classic characters are getting even bigger in today's media world.