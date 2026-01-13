'Avatar: Fire and Ash' helps Zoe Saldana break box office records
Zoe Saldana just became the highest-grossing actor ever, thanks to Avatar: Fire and Ash.
This third film in James Cameron's sci-fi saga dropped on December 19, 2025, and has already pulled in $1.23 billion worldwide, nudging her career total past Scarlett Johansson's record to a massive $15.4 billion.
In numbers:
Fire and Ash is now the 29th highest-grossing movie of all time, hitting $1 billion in just 15 days—making it the third Avatar film to do that.
The franchise as a whole has earned $6.35 billion so far!
Why this matters for Saldana
Saldana isn't new to big numbers—she stars in three of the top-grossing movies ever (Avatar, The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame), plus Avengers: Infinity War.
That makes her the first actress with four films crossing the $2 billion mark—a milestone that's seriously rare even in Hollywood!