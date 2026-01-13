'Avatar: Fire and Ash' helps Zoe Saldana break box office records

Fire and Ash is now the 29th highest-grossing movie of all time, hitting $1 billion in just 15 days—making it the third Avatar film to do that. The franchise as a whole has earned $6.35 billion so far!

Why this matters for Saldana

Saldana isn't new to big numbers—she stars in three of the top-grossing movies ever (Avatar, The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame), plus Avengers: Infinity War.

That makes her the first actress with four films crossing the $2 billion mark—a milestone that's seriously rare even in Hollywood!