'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser teases epic Marvel crossovers
Marvel just dropped the fourth "Avengers: Doomsday" teaser, and it's packed with big hints.
We see Shuri and M'Baku leaving Wakanda by ship, with Black Panther giving that classic salute.
The Thing (from Fantastic Four) pops up too, and there's a nod to Yancy Street—so crossovers are definitely on the table.
Teasers bring back fan favorites
The teaser campaign kicked off in late December 2025 with weekly drops.
So far, we've seen Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth's Thor asking Odin for strength to protect his child, and a surprise X-Men return featuring Professor X, Magneto, and Cyclops.
Release date and who's behind it
Directed by the Russo brothers (yep, from previous Avengers hits), this movie has Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom.
Mark your calendars: "Avengers: Doomsday" lands in theaters December 18, 2026—with "Secret Wars" set for December 17 the next year.