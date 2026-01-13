'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser teases epic Marvel crossovers Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

Marvel just dropped the fourth "Avengers: Doomsday" teaser, and it's packed with big hints.

We see Shuri and M'Baku leaving Wakanda by ship, with Black Panther giving that classic salute.

The Thing (from Fantastic Four) pops up too, and there's a nod to Yancy Street—so crossovers are definitely on the table.