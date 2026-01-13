Next Article
BTS is back: New album and world tour after military break
Entertainment
BTS just announced their fifth studio album, dropping March 20—marking their first group release in nearly four years.
The album features 14 tracks inspired by the members' personal journeys, and pre-orders open January 16.
A world tour is also on the way, with details coming January 14.
Why this comeback matters for ARMY
This new chapter is a heartfelt thank you to fans. Before the announcement, BTS sent handwritten letters to ARMY members via Weverse.
The comeback marks their reunion after military service and signals a fresh start for both BTS and their fans.