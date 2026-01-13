Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar speak up after Hyderabad mobbing incident
Actors Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar have addressed the recent mobbing incident in Hyderabad that's sparked widespread concern online.
Agerwal called it "unfortunate" and said she'll share more soon, while Kumar opened up about how tough it was for her and her family to watch it unfold live.
Both are urging fans to remember that admiration should always come with respect for personal space.
Respect and safety go hand in hand, says Kumar
Kumar pointed out that keeping everyone safe isn't just about having security—it's also about people respecting boundaries.
She hopes this moment leads to real conversations on better behavior at public events.
Riddhi Kumar, who stars alongside Nidhhi Agerwal and Sanjay Dutt in The RajaSaab (released January 9), emphasized the need for kindness and awareness when crowds gather.