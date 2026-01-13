Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar speak up after Hyderabad mobbing incident Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

Actors Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar have addressed the recent mobbing incident in Hyderabad that's sparked widespread concern online.

Agerwal called it "unfortunate" and said she'll share more soon, while Kumar opened up about how tough it was for her and her family to watch it unfold live.

Both are urging fans to remember that admiration should always come with respect for personal space.