Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' drops December 2026

The cast is stacked: Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and more. You'll also spot Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and even X-Men legends Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen.

What can we expect?

Plot details are still secret but expect new locations like Doomstadt and mutant Earth.

The film is directed by the Russo brothers with a script from Stephen McFeely, based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Currently in production, it sets up "Avengers: Secret Wars" for December 2027.