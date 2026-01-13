Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' drops December 2026
Marvel's next big team-up, "Avengers: Doomsday," lands in theaters on December 18, 2026.
This is the MCU's 38th movie and brings together Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers, and the original X-Men to face off against Doctor Doom—played for the first time by Robert Downey Jr.
Who's in the lineup?
The cast is stacked: Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and more.
You'll also spot Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and even X-Men legends Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen.
What can we expect?
Plot details are still secret but expect new locations like Doomstadt and mutant Earth.
The film is directed by the Russo brothers with a script from Stephen McFeely, based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.
Currently in production, it sets up "Avengers: Secret Wars" for December 2027.