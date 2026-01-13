Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' hits theaters just before Valentine's Day Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

Get ready for O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, landing in theaters on February 13, 2026—perfect timing for Valentine's weekend.

The film brings together a star-packed cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and more, all set in the gritty 1980s Mumbai underworld.

Expect a fresh spin on Romeo and Juliet with crime, revenge, and some serious underworld drama.