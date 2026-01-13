Next Article
Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' hits theaters just before Valentine's Day
Entertainment
Get ready for O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, landing in theaters on February 13, 2026—perfect timing for Valentine's weekend.
The film brings together a star-packed cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and more, all set in the gritty 1980s Mumbai underworld.
Expect a fresh spin on Romeo and Juliet with crime, revenge, and some serious underworld drama.
Where to watch?
Catch O'Romeo first in theaters. If you miss it there (or want to rewatch), it'll be streaming on Amazon Prime Video by late March or early April 2026.
What makes it stand out?
This is the fourth time Bhardwaj and Kapoor are teaming up (think Kaminey or Haider), so expectations are high.
Plus, the teaser already has fans buzzing about Kapoor's intense new look.