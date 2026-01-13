Netflix's live streaming tech: How it handles millions watching at once
Netflix has quietly built some seriously impressive live-streaming tech.
Over the past three years, they've engineered a system that can stream massive events—like last month's NFL games—to nearly 28 million people, although some viewers did experience buffering and resolution issues.
The secret? Smart use of cloud tools and custom software to keep everything running smoothly and securely.
What makes it work so well?
Netflix's setup grabs live feeds, chops them into quick two-second pieces, and adapts the quality for your device on the fly.
Their own network of 18,000 servers across 6,000 spots worldwide delivers streams fast—even when everyone tunes in at once.
Real-time monitoring tools watch millions of data points every second to catch issues before you ever notice.
Why does it matter for you?
If you love watching big live events or sports on Netflix, this tech means less buffering and more reliable streams—even during large events with many viewers.
Plus, smarter encoding saves bandwidth (up to 40%), which could mean better quality even if your internet isn't perfect.