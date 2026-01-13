Next Article
CBI calls Vijay again over Karur stampede
Entertainment
Actor and TVK chief Vijay has been summoned once more by the CBI for questioning about the tragic Karur stampede, which happened last September and led to 41 deaths and over 60 injuries.
He's set to appear before the agency on January 19, after initially requesting a reschedule due to Pongal festivities.
Supreme Court steps in for a fair probe
To keep things transparent, the Supreme Court asked the CBI to take over from local investigators.
Former SC judge Ajay Rastogi is now overseeing the process, with the court highlighting how important it is for everyone to trust that this case is being handled fairly—especially after concerns about earlier police statements possibly affecting public perception.