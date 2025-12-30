'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is about to hit ₹150cr in India

Multilingual release fuels box office run

The film's smart move? Dropping in multiple languages. The English version leads with ₹62 crore, while Hindi brought in ₹47.1 crore, and Tamil and Telugu versions added another ₹33 crore combined.

Thanks to this wide reach, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" has stayed strong after its second weekend—making it one of the year's top Hollywood hits here.