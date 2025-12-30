Next Article
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is about to hit ₹150cr in India
Entertainment
James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is just shy of the ₹150 crore milestone in India, pulling in ₹142.65 crore within 11 days (December 19-29).
Even with holiday competition, it added nearly ₹5 crore on Monday—a solid weekday showing that keeps the momentum going.
Multilingual release fuels box office run
The film's smart move? Dropping in multiple languages. The English version leads with ₹62 crore, while Hindi brought in ₹47.1 crore, and Tamil and Telugu versions added another ₹33 crore combined.
Thanks to this wide reach, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" has stayed strong after its second weekend—making it one of the year's top Hollywood hits here.