'Avatar: Fire and Ash' keeps box office crown, new horror hits shake things up

Horror films make a splash this January

The new horror flick "Primate," about a murderous monkey, made an impressive debut with $13.4 million globally—most of it from North America—thanks to its wild premise and clever marketing.

January is packed with more horror releases like "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," "Night Patrol," and upcoming titles such as "Mercy" and "Return to Silent Hill," promising plenty for genre fans as 2025 kicks off.