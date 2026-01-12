Next Article
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' keeps box office crown, new horror hits shake things up
"Avatar: Fire and Ash" is still leading the global box office, crossing $1.23 billion worldwide after another strong weekend.
It now sits as 2025's third highest-grossing film, just behind "Ne Zha II" and "Zootopia 2."
Meanwhile, "Zootopia 2" is closing in on record animated movie earnings and could soon top "Inside Out 2."
Horror films make a splash this January
The new horror flick "Primate," about a murderous monkey, made an impressive debut with $13.4 million globally—most of it from North America—thanks to its wild premise and clever marketing.
January is packed with more horror releases like "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," "Night Patrol," and upcoming titles such as "Mercy" and "Return to Silent Hill," promising plenty for genre fans as 2025 kicks off.