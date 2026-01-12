Next Article
Nick Jonas rocks an affordable Fossil watch at the Golden Globes
Entertainment
Nick Jonas turned heads at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards by wearing a $280 Fossil Carraway Automatic watch—proving you don't need to spend big to look sharp.
He accompanied his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who presented the Best Male Actor - Television (Drama) award (alongside Blackpink's Lisa) to Noah Wyle for The Pitt.
Standing out from luxury crowd
While most celebs showed off ultra-expensive watches from brands like Cartier and Rolex, Nick's choice was a breath of fresh air.
His Carraway is part of his partnership as Fossil's global brand ambassador, making stylish watches more accessible for fans who want something formal under $300.