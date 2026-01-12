'Pinch me'—Warp Films CEO on Golden Globes night and the rise of 'Adolescence'
Mark Herbert, CEO of Warp Films, had a surreal night at the 83rd Golden Globes as Netflix's Adolescence swept up four major awards—including Best Limited Series and acting wins for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty.
The show became the most-awarded series of the evening.
Why is everyone talking about 'Adolescence?'
Adolescence isn't your usual drama—it's a one-take, four-episode UK series about a 13-year-old accused of murder, exploring the impact of smartphones and social media on teenagers.
Co-written by Graham and Jack Thorne, it's been making waves since its March 2025 release.
Herbert even bumped into stars like George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson during his big night.
What's next for Herbert and the team?
After also winning big at the Emmys (with Cooper becoming the youngest male winner at just 16), Herbert credits "the whole team" for their success.
He called his Golden Globes experience, "I did have to pinch myself because there's absolute legends there," hinting that more projects with Graham are already in the works.