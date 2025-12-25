'Fire & Ash' pushes 'Avatar' to become the highest-grossing trilogy!

James Cameron 's Avatar: Fire & Ash, which hit the screens on December 19, has crossed the $400 million mark at the global box office . This feat has further solidified the Avatar franchise's status as the highest-grossing trilogy in history. The film's success has pushed the combined box office earnings of all three Avatar movies to a staggering $5.66 billion, surpassing that of the Star Wars trilogy at $4.48 billion worldwide.

Franchise success 'Avatar: Fire & Ash' continues franchise's box office dominance The triumph was shared by fan accounts on Thursday. This achievement comes three years after its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water. In India, Avatar: Fire & Ash reportedly earned around ₹10.25 crore on its sixth day, taking its total net collection to ₹95.75 crore, per trade website Sacnilk.

Box office comparison 'Avatar' trilogy's box office performance compared to 'Star Wars' The first Avatar film, released in 2009, opened with approximately $80 million domestically and grossed a total of $700 million. It became the highest-grossing film in global box office history with nearly $3 billion in earnings. Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), opened with $134 million domestically and ended its run with a worldwide total of $2.3 billion, making it the third-biggest film ever made.