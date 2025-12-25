'Fire & Ash' pushes 'Avatar' to become the highest-grossing trilogy!
What's the story
James Cameron's Avatar: Fire & Ash, which hit the screens on December 19, has crossed the $400 million mark at the global box office. This feat has further solidified the Avatar franchise's status as the highest-grossing trilogy in history. The film's success has pushed the combined box office earnings of all three Avatar movies to a staggering $5.66 billion, surpassing that of the Star Wars trilogy at $4.48 billion worldwide.
Franchise success
'Avatar: Fire & Ash' continues franchise's box office dominance
The triumph was shared by fan accounts on Thursday. This achievement comes three years after its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water. In India, Avatar: Fire & Ash reportedly earned around ₹10.25 crore on its sixth day, taking its total net collection to ₹95.75 crore, per trade website Sacnilk.
Box office comparison
'Avatar' trilogy's box office performance compared to 'Star Wars'
The first Avatar film, released in 2009, opened with approximately $80 million domestically and grossed a total of $700 million. It became the highest-grossing film in global box office history with nearly $3 billion in earnings. Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), opened with $134 million domestically and ended its run with a worldwide total of $2.3 billion, making it the third-biggest film ever made.
Franchise ranking
'Avatar' trilogy leads by $1 billion over 'Star Wars'
The combined box office performance of the Avatar trilogy gives it a $1 billion lead over Star Wars. The Star Wars trilogy in this ranking includes Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Other trilogies like Jurassic World, Spider-Man, and Lord of the Rings follow in the global rankings, with Avatar firmly at the top.