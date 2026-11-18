'Avengers: Doomsday' bookings exceed ₹10cr across India in 19 hours
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is already making waves, pulling in over ₹10 crore from advance bookings across India in just 19 hours.
With approximately one lakh tickets snapped up at theaters like PVR INOX and Cinepolis, it's outpaced even Avengers: Endgame's early numbers.
The film lands in theaters on December 17.
Booking window boosts 'Avengers: Doomsday' presales
A longer nearly 30 days booking window has given Doomsday a head start over earlier Marvel releases, and ticket platforms like BookMyShow are seeing steady demand.
Directed by the Russo brothers, the movie stars Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom alongside Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.
Plus, Indian fans get to see it first: the film drops here on December 17, a day before its US release, adding to all the buzz!