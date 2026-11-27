Shawn Robbins, the founder of Box Office Theory and director of movie analytics at Fandango, has made a more optimistic prediction.

He told NYT that Avengers: Doomsday has a "greater-than-not chance" of collecting $400 million (₹3,716.7 crore) on its own during its opening weekend.

He has estimated another $100 million (₹929.18 crore) or so for Dune: Part Three.

If these estimates hold true, the two releases could earn around $500 million (₹4,645.79 crore) combined!