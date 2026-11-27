Can 'Doomsday,' 'Dune 3' pull off a historic $500M opening?
What's the story
Hollywood is gearing up for a historic box office showdown in December as Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three prepare for their North American release on December 18. The two films are projected to rake in a staggering $350 million (₹3,251.37 crore) in ticket sales during their opening weekend, per The New York Times. However, some industry experts believe the figure could be as high as $500 million!
Predictions
'Avengers: Doomsday' might earn more than $400M alone
Shawn Robbins, the founder of Box Office Theory and director of movie analytics at Fandango, has made a more optimistic prediction.
He told NYT that Avengers: Doomsday has a "greater-than-not chance" of collecting $400 million (₹3,716.7 crore) on its own during its opening weekend.
He has estimated another $100 million (₹929.18 crore) or so for Dune: Part Three.
If these estimates hold true, the two releases could earn around $500 million (₹4,645.79 crore) combined!
Record potential
Will 'Doomsday,' 'Dune' break American opening record?
The current record for the biggest North American opening weekend, adjusted for inflation, is around $531 million (₹4,933.83 crore). It was set in April 2019 when Avengers: Endgame hit theaters alongside other releases.
The simultaneous release of the two films has already drawn comparisons with 'Barbenheimer,' the box office phenomenon created when Barbie and Oppenheimer opened on the same day in July 2023.
Advance bookings
Advance ticket sales for 'Avengers: Doomsday' are exceptional in India
Meanwhile, the anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday is already translating into strong advance ticket sales in India.
The Marvel film has reportedly raked in ₹68.15 crore in advance bookings across four show dates, including blocked seats, according to Sacnilk. The figure stands at ₹59.79 crore without blocked seats!
The film is releasing one day earlier in India and has sold around 10.81 lakh tickets across 8,353 shows in 84 cities!
Film details
Know more about 'Dune: Part Three'
Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three will conclude his science-fiction trilogy based on Frank Herbert's novels.
Timothee Chalamet will reprise his role as Paul Atreides, now the Emperor, nearly two decades after Dune: Part Two.
The film explores political conspiracies surrounding Paul's rule and threats to his empire.
Zendaya returns as Chani and Florence Pugh reprises her role as Princess Irulan.