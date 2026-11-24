The trailer also features an extended look at the battle pitting Doctor Doom and his Sentinels against the Avengers and X-Men.

Cyclops can be heard shouting, "To me, my X-Men," as Nightcrawler teleports in Gambit, Mystique, and Beast.

More heroes like Mister Fantastic, Shang-Chi, Thor, and Yelena Belova join this massive team-up.