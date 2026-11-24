'Avengers: Doomsday' final trailer: Steve Rogers returns to face Doom
What's the story
Marvel Studios has unveiled the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. The new footage continues from a recently added scene in Avengers: Endgame Encore, which introduces Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's teenage son. The Fantastic Four will be seen traveling back in time to bring Rogers back to the main timeline, where he leads the Avengers against Doctor Doom.
Trailer highlights
'To me, my X-Men'
The trailer also features an extended look at the battle pitting Doctor Doom and his Sentinels against the Avengers and X-Men.
Cyclops can be heard shouting, "To me, my X-Men," as Nightcrawler teleports in Gambit, Mystique, and Beast.
More heroes like Mister Fantastic, Shang-Chi, Thor, and Yelena Belova join this massive team-up.
Twitter Post
See the final trailer here
Team up and stand together.— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 23, 2026
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere December 18. Get tickets now. https://t.co/HReh5UgcRkpic.twitter.com/EIyr68003m
Cast details
Cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Avengers: Doomsday sees Robert Downey Jr. play the evil Doctor Doom.
The film's sprawling cast includes Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.
Pedro Pascal will return as Mister Fantastic, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing, and Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman.
Florence Pugh also reprises her role as Yelena Belova.
X-Men crossover
Official crossover of Fox's 'X-Men' characters
Avengers: Doomsday also marks the official crossover of several characters from Fox's X-Men movies into the main timeline.
Patrick Stewart returns as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, and Channing Tatum as Gambit.
The movie is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and will be released in Indian cinemas on December 17.