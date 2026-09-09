'Avengers: Doomsday' hits $40 million in pre-sales 100 days early
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is already smashing records, becoming the first movie ever to hit $40 million in ticket pre-sales about 100 days ahead of its release.
The hype kicked off in July with the first trailer from directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and fans rushed to book seats for the return of stars like Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth.
'Avengers: Doomsday' eyed $260-300 million debut
On day one alone, Avengers: Doomsday pulled in ₹16.5 million across 1,000 premium theaters, roughly twice what Deadpool and Wolverine managed in pre-sales.
By mid-August it had already reached $35 million, crossing $40 million soon after.
The film is expected to open huge (think $260-300 million domestically and possibly a $1 billion global debut), even as it goes head-to-head with Dune: Part Three on opening day.