'Avengers: Doomsday' releases December 17 as Mumbai tickets hit ₹4,000
Avengers: Doomsday is dropping on December 17, but ticket prices in Mumbai are already making headlines.
At Cinepolis Nexus Seawoods, premium Infinity Vision 4DX 3D seats are going for ₹3,000-₹4,000 depending on the showtime.
Even regular seats for this format are around ₹3,800 at some theaters.
Advance bookings for 'Avengers: Doomsday' 61.05cr
High prices haven't slowed fans down. Advance bookings have already brought in ₹61.05 crore from 9.67 lakh tickets across India.
English shows are the hottest pick so far, with more people checking out Hindi and Tamil options too.
If you're looking to save a bit, standard Infinity Vision screenings (no 4DX) start at ₹1,100 for normal seats or ₹2,280 if you want to splurge on a recliner.