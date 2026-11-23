'Avengers: Doomsday' runs about 2 and a half hours December 18
Avengers: Doomsday is clocking in at about two-and-a-half hours, making it the second-longest Avengers movie after Endgame's 3-hour-1-minute runtime.
The film lands in North American theaters on December 18, 2026, so mark your calendars if you're ready for another big-screen Marvel adventure.
Star-packed cast includes Downey and Hemsworth
This one brings together a seriously star-packed cast: Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom, alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor and more familiar faces.
Even though it's slightly shorter than Endgame, Doomsday is still one of the longest MCU films ever.
Expect an all-out battle to save the multiverse with your favorite heroes teaming up once again.