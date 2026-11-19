'Avengers: Doomsday' starring Downey lands in India Dec 17 $400 million/$300 million
Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. and confirmed cast members, lands in Indian theaters on December 17, 2026.
With a jaw-dropping $400 million production budget and another $300 million just for marketing, it's one of the priciest movies ever made.
Early India release in 4 languages
Thanks to huge demand, India gets the film a day early, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The cast brings back favorites like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff.
Cinemas are even planning special screenings at midnight and early morning so fans can catch the action as soon as possible.