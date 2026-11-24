'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer confirms Bishop and Lang, Rogers family, X-Men
The new Avengers: Doomsday trailer just dropped, and it's got fans buzzing: Kate Bishop and Cassie Lang are officially joining the team.
The movie promises a big crossover with Steve Rogers's family and the multiversal action of the X-Men.
'Avengers: Doomsday' heroes rumored with powers
Alongside Kate and Cassie, there's talk of Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), Billy and Tommy Maximoff (from WandaVision), America Chavez (from Doctor Strange 2), and Riri Williams possibly suiting up.
Billy and Tommy have magical powers, America Chavez's powers have only grown, and Riri can make her own armor from scratch.