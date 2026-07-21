'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer nets $10 million presales in 12 hours

These early pre-sales have already topped first-day pre-sales for recent Marvel movies like Brave New World and Thunderbolts.

Directed by the Russo brothers, the film brings together heroes from three universes to face off against Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.) in a multiverse showdown.

Tickets first went on sale only for premium screens like Disney's Infinity Vision, locking in prime spots before it goes head-to-head with Dune: Part III this winter.