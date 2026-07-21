'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer nets $10 million presales in 12 hours
Entertainment
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is already making waves, pulling in a massive $10 million from advance ticket sales just 12 hours after its trailer dropped on Monday.
What's wild is that this happened with less than 10% of showtimes open. Fans are clearly hyped for its December 18 release.
Russos unite heroes from 3 universes
These early pre-sales have already topped first-day pre-sales for recent Marvel movies like Brave New World and Thunderbolts.
Directed by the Russo brothers, the film brings together heroes from three universes to face off against Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.) in a multiverse showdown.
Tickets first went on sale only for premium screens like Disney's Infinity Vision, locking in prime spots before it goes head-to-head with Dune: Part III this winter.