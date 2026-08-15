'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer: Robert Downey Jr. introduces Marvel's mightiest villain
What's the story
Marvel Studios dropped the second trailer for Avengers: Doomsday at Disney's D23 fan convention on Saturday. The two-minute clip was introduced by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Hayley Atwell. The trailer gives fans a glimpse into the impending battle between Earth's mightiest heroes and the big bad villain.
Trailer highlights
What happens in 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer
The trailer opens with Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm/Invisible Woman warning the Avengers about Doctor Doom.
"I knew he was lost," Storm says. "But I did not realize that he was broken."
The clip then cuts to Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic confronting Doom amid a heap of rubble before Chris Hemsworth's Thor promises Doom "will be begging for hell long before I grant it."
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See the trailer here
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Star-studded ensemble
Cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The film boasts an impressive cast of Marvel A-listers.
Apart from Downey Jr., Evans returns as Captain America after stepping away from his superhero duties in Endgame.
Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor, joined by Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi).
The Fantastic Four stars are also back, along with the Thunderbolts cast, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and David Harbour as Red Guardian.
New additions
'Avengers: Doomsday' to mark X-Men stars' MCU debut
Avengers: Doomsday also marks the official MCU debut of several past X-Men stars after Disney acquired Fox.
Patrick Stewart returns as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, and Channing Tatum as Gambit.
The film is set to hit theaters on December 18.