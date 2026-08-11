'Avengers: Doomsday' advance ticket sales to start this Friday?
What's the story
Marvel Studios's upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday is slated for a global theatrical release on December 18. Now, reports suggest that the advance ticket sales for the movie will go live on Friday at 9:00am PT (9:30pm IST). The tickets will be available in standard and premium formats but not IMAX, which is likely to be reserved for Dune: Part Three releasing on the same day.
Pre-sales success
'Avengers: Doomsday's limited screening sold out quickly
The global advance ticket sales follow a limited release that Marvel Studios conducted at Infinity Vision-certified theaters in the US.
These tickets, which went on sale via Fandango on July 20, reportedly sold out within hours, generating an impressive $16.5 million in advance ticket sales on its first day.
The film crossed the $10 million mark in pre-sales within just 12 hours of availability.
Star-studded lineup
Cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be one of the biggest crossover events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The film will feature an ensemble cast including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, and Robert Downey Jr.
Other actors include Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway.
Film details
About the film
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will bring together characters from different universes and timelines, making it one of the MCU's most ambitious projects yet.
For the first time, fans will see the X-Men, the Avengers (multiple groups), and the Fantastic Four together in one film.
We can expect more details at the D23 event.