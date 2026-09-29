'Avengers Endgame: Encore' adds $86 million and teases 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Avengers: Endgame just got a major boost with its 2026 re-release, Avengers Endgame: Encore.
Since dropping on September 25, it's pulled in an extra $86 million worldwide, bringing its total to $2.88 billion and leaving it just $39 million shy of Avatar's all-time box office record.
The big draw? New scenes that set up the next Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday, coming this December.
'Avengers Endgame: Encore' leads international markets
Avengers Endgame: Encore isn't just big in one place; it's topping charts everywhere.
It debuted at No. 1 in the UK and Ireland with $5.5 million, led China's weekend box office with $12.5 million, and brought in ₹22.45 crore net over three days in India.
With $60 million from international markets and another $26 million from North America already, it looks like breaking Avatar's record is totally within reach!