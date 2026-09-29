'Avengers Endgame: Encore' adds $86 million and teases 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Avengers: Endgame just got a major boost with its 2026 re-release, Avengers Endgame: Encore.

Since dropping on September 25, it's pulled in an extra $86 million worldwide, bringing its total to $2.88 billion and leaving it just $39 million shy of Avatar's all-time box office record.

The big draw? New scenes that set up the next Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday, coming this December.