'Avengers: Endgame' highest grossing at $2.955 billion, Cameron shares art
Entertainment
Avengers: Endgame just became the highest-grossing movie ever, earning $2.955 billion after a special re-release.
James Cameron took it in stride, sharing artwork of Iron Man getting a friendly hug from a Na'vi, showing there's no hard feelings in this blockbuster rivalry.
Re-releases swap 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Avatar'
Endgame and Avatar have swapped places at the top thanks to clever re-releases, keeping their competition alive since 2019.
Cameron said he's glad to see fans back in theaters, and with Avatar's 20th anniversary coming up, this fun Hollywood rivalry might not be over yet.