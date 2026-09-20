'Avengers: Endgame' India re-release nets ₹6.25cr from 125,000 bookings
Entertainment
Marvel fans are showing up big for the Avengers: Endgame re-release, with around 35,000 tickets snapped up for day one at major theaters like PVR Inox and Cinepolis by September 20.
Altogether, advance bookings for the opening weekend have reached about 125,000 tickets, bringing in ₹6.25 crore already.
The movie is on track to earn nearly ₹10 crore just on its first day back.
'Endgame' success fuels 'Avengers: Doomsday' prospects
Endgame was India's top-grossing Hollywood film when it first released in 2019, before Avatar: The Way of Water and Spider-Man: Brand New Day took that spot.
The packed theaters now show Marvel still has a huge fan base here.
With this much excitement, the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday could see Marvel reclaim its box office crown later this year.