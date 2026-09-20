'Avengers: Endgame' India re-release nets ₹6.25cr from 125,000 bookings

Marvel fans are showing up big for the Avengers: Endgame re-release, with around 35,000 tickets snapped up for day one at major theaters like PVR Inox and Cinepolis by September 20.

Altogether, advance bookings for the opening weekend have reached about 125,000 tickets, bringing in ₹6.25 crore already.

The movie is on track to earn nearly ₹10 crore just on its first day back.