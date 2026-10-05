'Avengers: Endgame' is once again the highest-grossing film ever
What's the story
Marvel Studios's 2019 blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame, has reclaimed its position as the highest-grossing film of all time globally. The film's rerelease, timed to build anticipation for this year's Avengers: Doomsday, raked in $4.4 million in the US and $14.4 million internationally over its second weekend. This brought the total global earnings of Avengers: Endgame to a staggering $2.9255 billion, surpassing Avatar's total of $2.9237 billion by a narrow margin.
Record-breaking rerelease
'Endgame's rerelease becomes 2nd-highest worldwide rerelease
The recent rerelease of Avengers: Endgame, titled Avengers Endgame: Encore, has become the second-highest worldwide rerelease of all time. It raked in a global total of $86 million, just behind Titanic 3D's 2012 rerelease.
Domestically, it topped the box office with $26 million during its first weekend, outperforming other new releases such as Paramount's Heart of the Beast and A24's Primetime.
Future prospects
Rerelease boosts anticipation for 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The success of Avengers: Endgame's rerelease is a positive indicator for the upcoming high-budget film, Avengers: Doomsday.
The Russo brothers, who directed Endgame, are also returning to direct this new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie.
Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18, the same day as Warner Bros.'s Dune: Part Three.
Box office battle
Ongoing box office battle between 'Avatar' and 'Endgame'
The box office battle between Avengers: Endgame and Avatar has been ongoing for years.
After its release in 2009, Avatar held the title of the highest-grossing film for about a decade until Endgame surpassed it in 2019.
However, two years later, Avatar reclaimed the crown with its rerelease ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water.
Now, Endgame has once again taken the lead.