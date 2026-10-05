'Avengers: Endgame' is once again the highest-grossing film ever

The recent rerelease of Avengers: Endgame, titled Avengers Endgame: Encore, has become the second-highest worldwide rerelease of all time. It raked in a global total of $86 million, just behind Titanic 3D's 2012 rerelease.

Domestically, it topped the box office with $26 million during its first weekend, outperforming other new releases such as Paramount's Heart of the Beast and A24's Primetime.