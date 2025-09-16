Next Article
Avika Milind's wedding to be aired on 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga'
Entertainment
Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani are taking their wedding celebrations to the small screen!
Their big moments will be aired on Pati Patni Aur Panga, starting with a special episode next weekend that unveils their invitation card.
Avika first announced her wedding with Milind back in July during the show's premiere.
Neha Kakkar will perform at the event
The festivities get even bigger with spiritual leader Radhe Maa giving her blessings and singer Neha Kakkar performing at the event.
The pre-wedding episode is being filmed tomorrow, promising a mix of good vibes, music, and celebration for both the couple and their fans.