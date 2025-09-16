Avika Milind's wedding to be aired on 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga' Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani are taking their wedding celebrations to the small screen!

Their big moments will be aired on Pati Patni Aur Panga, starting with a special episode next weekend that unveils their invitation card.

Avika first announced her wedding with Milind back in July during the show's premiere.